Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Receives $54.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of ST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.25. 869,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock worth $10,548,600. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,992,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,101 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,404,000 after purchasing an additional 630,222 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

