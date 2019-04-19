Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

SNH opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

