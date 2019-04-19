Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.80

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 2547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.70 million. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $662,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,614 shares of company stock worth $1,233,550. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 667.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,372,000 after purchasing an additional 105,870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 913.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

