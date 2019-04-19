Select Sands (SLSDF) Posts Earnings Results

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Select Sands had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

