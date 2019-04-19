Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI) shares traded down 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 137,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,873% from the average session volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Secure Property Development & Invest alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Secure Property Development & Invest (SPDI) Trading Down 10.5%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/secure-property-development-invest-spdi-trading-down-10-5.html.

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.