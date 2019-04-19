SecretCoin (SCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,301.00

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $36,301.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SecretCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

