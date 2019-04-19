SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Receives $32.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 1,060,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,712. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 925,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 684.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 834,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

