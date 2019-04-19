Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Air Lease Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Air Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

AL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,279,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after buying an additional 65,558 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 321,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $2,786,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

