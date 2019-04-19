Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Tower International in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Tower International alerts:

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.40). Tower International had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $377.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tower International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tower International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of TOWR stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Tower International has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $505.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 555,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.