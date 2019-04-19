SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT) Insider Buys £5,050 in Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (LON:SEIT) insider Christopher Knowles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,050 ($6,598.72).

LON SEIT opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday.

