SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Shares Down 8.5%

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares were down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 1,713,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,274,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.93.

The company has a market cap of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

