Sciencast Management LP Invests $399,000 in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 214,871 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 164,785 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 11,864 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $458,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $258,356.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,144 shares of company stock valued at $26,578,283 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

