Sciencast Management LP Invests $378,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CVB Financial by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CVB Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

