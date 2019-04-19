Sciencast Management LP Invests $343,000 in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,259.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $938,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,628. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MDSO opened at $78.87 on Friday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.
Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Medidata Solutions Profile
Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.
