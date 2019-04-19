Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 9.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,590,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 233.0% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 164,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $81.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

