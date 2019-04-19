Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 508,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 376,552 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,394.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 381,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 330,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 233,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $53.32 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1139 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

