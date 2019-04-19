Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $504,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.25 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-stake-boosted-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.