Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) PT Set at $190.00 by BTIG Research

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a $190.00 target price by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

