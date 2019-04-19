Saratoga Research & Investment Management Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 59,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 195,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. 1,848,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,725. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

