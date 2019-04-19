SAP (SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.35 ($128.31).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded up €1.11 ($1.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €100.48 ($116.84). 3,944,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €108.52 ($126.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.