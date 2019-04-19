Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Square (SQ)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.82.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,537.00, a PEG ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 3.64.
In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $5,113,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,712,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,221,781 shares of company stock worth $91,290,610. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Square by 126.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 144,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Square by 388.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 23.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
