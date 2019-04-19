Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Square (SQ)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.82.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,537.00, a PEG ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $5,113,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,712,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,221,781 shares of company stock worth $91,290,610. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Square by 126.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 144,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Square by 388.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 23.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

