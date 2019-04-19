Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 9,068,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/sanders-morris-harris-llc-raises-position-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.