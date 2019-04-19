Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,910,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,470,000 after buying an additional 1,954,808 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,647,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $835.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 Equifax Inc. (EFX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/sanders-morris-harris-llc-purchases-shares-of-2100-equifax-inc-efx.html.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.