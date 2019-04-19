Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.21% of International Game Technology worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 145.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,269,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,931 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,871 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 57.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850,672 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 935,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,323. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

