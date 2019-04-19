SAMPO OYJ/ADR (SAXPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SAXPY stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.45. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

