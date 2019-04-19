Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,166,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,128.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 711,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,012 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,924,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $161.47 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1059 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

