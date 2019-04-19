Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $86,056,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,234.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 974,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 901,480 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $72,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $136.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $91,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $2,705,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,547. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

