Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

ZTS stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,774.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $29,356,972.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,333 shares of company stock valued at $38,674,547 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/sage-rhino-capital-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.