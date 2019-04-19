Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,627 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Saba Closed-End Funds ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (CEFS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/saba-closed-end-funds-etf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-14-cefs.html.

