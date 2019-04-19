RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

NYSE CAT opened at $143.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

