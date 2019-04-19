Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Stake Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Rowan Companies worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,951,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,447,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,003,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,712,000 after purchasing an additional 849,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 5,110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

RDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Rowan Companies stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.52. Rowan Companies PLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 15 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates a fleet of 6 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

