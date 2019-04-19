Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SYY opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

