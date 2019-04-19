Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $355,973,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

