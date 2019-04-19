Rostelecom OJSC (ROSYY) & Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Financial Contrast

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.24 billion 0.53 $234.21 million N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.48 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -22.12

Rostelecom OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications -3.63% -5.80% -0.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Consolidated Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Consolidated Communications pays out -369.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rostelecom OJSC and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. provides business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. The firm offers communication solutions including: high-speed Internet, data, digital television, phone, managed and cloud services and wireless backhaul over a fiber optic network. The company was founded by Iverson A. Lumpkin on August 10, 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

