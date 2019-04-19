Rosenbaum Jay D. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $12,368,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

