Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

In other news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

