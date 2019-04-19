Roofs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (ROOFS)

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Roofs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Roofs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Roofs has a market capitalization of $16,758.00 and $0.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00456755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.01133726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00210494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Roofs Coin Profile

Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. The official website for Roofs is www.roofs.business . The official message board for Roofs is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0 . Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9

Buying and Selling Roofs

Roofs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roofs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roofs using one of the exchanges listed above.

