Rogers Co. (ROG) Insider Sells $204,156.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $204,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,359,920.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ROG opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 2.08. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $173.84.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/rogers-co-rog-insider-sells-204156-00-in-stock.html.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.