Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.64. 536,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 240,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 550,005 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,625,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,398,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 16,037,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,742 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,873,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 470,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

