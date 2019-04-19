Rio Tinto (RIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.23 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

