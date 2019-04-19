Rio Tinto (RIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was downgraded by Investec to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 4,801 ($62.73) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,824 ($63.03). Investec’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,190 ($67.82) to GBX 4,970 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,675 ($61.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,600 ($60.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,862 ($50.46), for a total value of £424.82 ($555.10).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

