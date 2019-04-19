Rice Partnership LLC Has $297,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in AT&T by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

NYSE:T opened at $32.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

