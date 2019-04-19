RGC Resources (RGCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of -0.37. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

In other RGC Resources news, COO C James Shockley, Jr. sold 1,469 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 1,713 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $47,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 163 shares of company stock worth $4,485 and have sold 8,599 shares worth $240,847. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 1,902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 142,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.