Reviewing StoneCastle Financial (BANX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (PHCF)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneCastle Financial and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCastle Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 56.59% N/A N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $17.73 million 8.13 $10.03 million $1.64 13.41 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.96 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

StoneCastle Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. StoneCastle Financial pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

