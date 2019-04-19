Reviewing Scientific Learning (SCIL) & Chegg (CHGG)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Scientific Learning alerts:

This table compares Scientific Learning and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -5.21% N/A -9.46% Chegg -4.64% 4.31% 2.53%

Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scientific Learning and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 5 5 1 2.64

Chegg has a consensus price target of $37.11, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Learning and Chegg’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.46 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A Chegg $321.08 million 13.64 -$14.89 million $0.09 420.00

Scientific Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats Scientific Learning on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.