Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onconova Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 3 14 0 2.82

Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 442.33%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $184.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -1,675.33% -336.39% -106.51% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 23.64% 26.20% 14.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $1.23 million 18.12 -$20.57 million ($4.99) -0.76 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $1.89 billion 3.88 $447.10 million $12.24 10.49

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Onconova Therapeutics. Onconova Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Onconova Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, it has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; and a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops Solriamfetol for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for EDS associated with Parkinson's disease; Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and potential treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia and a chronic neurological disorder. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; and XL-protein GmbH. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

