Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (EQC) & American Assets Trust (AAT)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equity Commonwealth does not pay a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 138.47% 8.58% 7.15% American Assets Trust 5.95% 2.41% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Assets Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and American Assets Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $197.02 million 19.49 $272.81 million $0.69 45.72 American Assets Trust $330.87 million 6.49 $27.20 million $2.09 21.42

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.