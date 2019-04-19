Retrophin (RTRX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retrophin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 320,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,686. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.42. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 62.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $43.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $43,587.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,917 shares of company stock valued at $277,140. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Retrophin by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Retrophin by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

