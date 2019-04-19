Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,776 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORI opened at $21.05 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,037,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,828. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

