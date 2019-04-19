Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.37 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $209.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $2,524,175.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $279,696.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,131. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $262.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

